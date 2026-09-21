TORONTO: British Columbia filed a lawsuit Monday against OpenAI in California over the company’s failure to report violent activity on its ChatGPT service by the person who committed a mass school shooting in the western Canadian province.

British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma told reporters the suit is seeking “accountability and change” from OpenAI, which previously apologized for not flagging the account linked to an 18-year-old transgender woman who killed eight people at her home and a school in the tiny mining town of Tumbler Ridge.