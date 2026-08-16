Nigerian president receives MWL chief in Abuja

ABUJA: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa was received by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on Saturday.

The Nigerian president commended the league’s initiative for social peace in West Africa, “affirming his full support for the Abuja Declaration, its action plan, implementation programs, and coordinating body for cooperation,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Issa expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian president for his patronage of the league’s initiative conference in Abuja, which was attended by several religious leaders representing various communities across West Africa.