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Nigerian president receives MWL chief in Abuja

Bola Ahmed Tinubu (R) receives Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa in Abuja. (Supplied)
Bola Ahmed Tinubu (R) receives Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa in Abuja. (Supplied)
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Updated 16 August 2026 22:26
Arab News
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Nigerian president receives MWL chief in Abuja

Nigerian president receives MWL chief in Abuja
  • The Nigerian president commended the league’s initiative for social peace in West Africa, “affirming his full support for the Abuja Declaration, its action plan, implementation programs, and coordinating body for cooperation
Updated 16 August 2026 22:26
Arab News
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ABUJA: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa was received by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on Saturday. 

The Nigerian president commended the league’s initiative for social peace in West Africa, “affirming his full support for the Abuja Declaration, its action plan, implementation programs, and coordinating body for cooperation,” Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Al-Issa expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian president for his patronage of the league’s initiative conference in Abuja, which was attended by several religious leaders representing various communities across West Africa.

 

Topics: Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria Saudi Arabia Muslim World League (MWL)

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