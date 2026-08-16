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Moroccan security forces arrest nearly 300 migrants trying to reach Spain’s Ceuta

Moroccan security forces arrest nearly 300 migrants trying to reach Spain’s Ceuta
Migrants hold Spanish flags and signs calling for asylum as they gather in Ceuta, Spain, on Sunday. (Reuters)
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Updated 16 August 2026 22:39
AP
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Moroccan security forces arrest nearly 300 migrants trying to reach Spain’s Ceuta

Moroccan security forces arrest nearly 300 migrants trying to reach Spain’s Ceuta
  • Authorities also arrested 61 Moroccans accused of facilitating the migration attempts
Updated 16 August 2026 22:39
AP
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CASABLANCA: Hundreds of migrants trying to reach the Spanish exclave of Ceuta by land and sea were arrested by Moroccan security forces, Moroccan state television reported Sunday, as authorities tightened security along the border following calls for a new mass crossing.
Moroccan state broadcaster Medi 1 TV said 294 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were arrested Saturday while attempting to enter Ceuta.
Authorities also arrested 61 Moroccans accused of facilitating the migration attempts, the broadcaster reported.
The attempted crossings followed a surge in social media posts calling on migrants to make their way to Ceuta, a Spanish city on Morocco’s northern coast.
In response, Moroccan and Spanish authorities beefed up security presence and limited movement toward the area.
The latest attempt comes two weeks after tens of thousands of would-be migrants, driven by poverty and misinformation, rushed toward Ceuta in one of the deadliest migration crises to hit the region.
At least 90 people died on both sides of the border, according to official numbers, while human rights groups reported higher figures.
The interior ministry did not respond to AP’s questions about the latest arrests or the number of security personnel deployed around the border to prevent a new migration push.
A senior Moroccan diplomat previously said that more than 20,000 Moroccan security personnel are deployed along the border with Ceuta each day, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.
The diplomat was not authorized to be publicly named speaking about the issue and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Thousands of migrants from across Africa and beyond travel to Morocco each year, fleeing conflict, poverty and instability and seeking a route into Europe.
Many attempt to reach Ceuta or Melilla, another Spanish exclave on Morocco’s northern coast, hoping eventually to make their way to mainland Spain and better economic opportunities.

Topics: Ceuta Morocco

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