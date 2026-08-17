Saudi Arabia to impose 70% localization on project management roles 

RIYADH: Project management directors, engineers and specialists will be among the professions subject to a 70 percent Saudization requirement in the Kingdom from Feb. 14, 2027.

The move follows a decision by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, aimed at increasing the participation of Saudi nationals in project management and expanding employment opportunities for national talent.

This comes as the Kingdom continues efforts to increase workforce localization and expand private-sector employment as part of its Vision 2030 agenda. Saudi unemployment among citizens fell from a 12.3 percent baseline in 2016 to 7 percent in 2024, before edging up to 7.2 percent in 2025, remaining close to the Vision 2030 target of 7 percent.

In a release, the ministry said: “The decision aims to provide stimulating job opportunities for male and female citizens.”

It added that the decision is intended to attract specialized Saudi talent, enhance labor market competitiveness and raise the efficiency of the national workforce.

The measure is also expected to encourage private-sector establishments to increase investment in training and professional development, particularly in specialized project management roles.

The project management decision follows a series of recent Saudization measures introduced across the private sector.

Recent localization measures

Effective May 31, authorities began enforcing a 70 percent Saudization requirement across 12 procurement-related professions, including procurement managers, procurement specialists and warehouse managers.

In April, authorities began implementing the first phase of localizing tourism professions at rates of 100 percent, 70 percent and 50 percent, depending on the role, while marketing and sales professions were raised to 60 percent for establishments with three or more workers in the targeted professions.

In January, the second phase of dental profession localization raised the Saudization rate to 55 percent, with Saudi dentists required to earn at least SR9,000 ($2,398.46) a month and hold valid professional accreditation to count toward the quota.

The measure forms part of the ministry’s wider program to raise localization rates across professions and align employment opportunities with the number of Saudi jobseekers in relevant specializations, while supporting future workforce requirements and strengthening the participation of national talent in the labor market.