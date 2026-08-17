Saudi foreign minister receives Yemeni counterpart

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Afrah Abdulaziz Al-Zouba in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan congratulated Al-Zouba on her appointment, expressing his aspiration to continue joint efforts between the two countries in a manner that serves their interests and enhances stability in the region.

The meeting reaffirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s steadfast position in supporting the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen. The two sides also discussed developments in the region and several topics of mutual interest.