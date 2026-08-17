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Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs joint executive program to support vulnerable farming families in Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs joint executive program to support vulnerable farming families in Gaza
Under the program, farming families in Gaza will be supported through the rehabilitation of 75,000 square meters of agricultural land. (SPA)
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Updated 17 August 2026 10:34
Asharq Al-Awsat
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Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs joint executive program to support vulnerable farming families in Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs joint executive program to support vulnerable farming families in Gaza
Updated 17 August 2026 10:34
Asharq Al-Awsat
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed on Sunday a joint executive program with a civil society organization at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh to implement a project supporting farming families in the Gaza Strip.

The project will benefit 300 individuals from 75 families.

Under the program, farming families in Gaza will be supported through the rehabilitation of 75,000 square meters of agricultural land. Farmers will also be empowered to implement their agricultural projects through the provision of irrigation networks, agricultural seedlings, and essential agricultural inputs.

The program will provide beneficiaries with training on best agricultural practices, enabling the families to contribute to the provision of agricultural products and boost food security.

The program is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief efforts through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support the agricultural sector in Palestine.

These efforts aim to empower farmers and promote sustainable agricultural development that benefits families and improves their living standards.

Topics: KSrelief Gaza

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