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Drones attack the Kurdistan Regional Government prime minister’s office in Iraq

Drones attack the Kurdistan Regional Government prime minister’s office in Iraq
Two drones ​attacked the office of the Kurdistan Regional ‌Government’s ‌prime ​minister ‌in ⁠Iraq ​on Monday. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 17 August 2026 11:21
Arab News
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Drones attack the Kurdistan Regional Government prime minister’s office in Iraq

Drones attack the Kurdistan Regional Government prime minister’s office in Iraq
  • The attacks were launched from Iran and targeted the prime minister’s office and the security chief’s residence
Updated 17 August 2026 11:21
Arab News
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DUBAI: Two drones attacked the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s prime minister in Iraq on Monday, the KRG security agency said.

The attacks were launched from Iranian territory and targeted the prime minister’s private office and the residence of the director of the region’s security agency in Erbil province’s Pirmam district. No casualties were reported, according to a KRG statement.

The KRG’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism said the drones were explosive Hadid-110 models. It condemned the attack as “completely unacceptable.”

It warned that those responsible for the attack would bear “full responsibility for the consequences.”

- With Reuters

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