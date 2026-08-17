More than 419k employment contracts signed, over 258k Saudis join workforce in Q2

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said the Qiwa platform recorded more than 3 million services during this year’s second quarter, as it continued efforts to develop the labor market and enhance the efficiency of digital services provided to businesses and individuals in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry, known as MHRSD, continued to strengthen the labor market and empower national talent, with 419,381 employment contracts for Saudis documented during the second quarter, while 258,829 new Saudi beneficiaries joined the platform.

The figures reflect the growing use of digital services, with employment contract documentation helping safeguard the rights of contractual parties, clarify obligations between employees and employers, enhance reliability and transparency in employment relationships, and support their stability.

Qiwa expands workforce services

The expansion also extended to services related to professional documentation during the second quarter, with 163,349 salary certificates issued, along with 63,736 experience certificates for Saudis.

These services support the professional development of national talent, document employment experience and records, and facilitate workers’ mobility and career development in the labor market.

In terms of Saudization, Qiwa issued 72,407 certificates to businesses that met approved Saudization requirements. The service helps monitor businesses’ compliance with Saudization requirements and supports efforts to increase the participation of national talent in the labor market.

These indicators reflect the digital journey of Saudi workers through the labor market, from documenting employment relationships and verifying professional credentials and experience to accessing services related to their career paths, as part of an integrated system aimed at enhancing transaction reliability and improving the beneficiary experience.

Qiwa earns international recognition

The figures build on a series of achievements and international recognitions secured by the ministry through the Qiwa platform, highlighting its technological and service excellence globally.

The platform recently won the World Summit on the Information Society Prize, presented by the International Telecommunication Union, and continued its run of international recognition by receiving the 2026 Gulf Customer Experience Award, or GCXA.

The MHRSD continues to develop its labor-market services and leverage digital solutions to strengthen rights protection, empower national talent and improve the experience of workers and businesses, contributing to a more efficient, attractive, and competitive labor market in line with the objectives of the Labor Market Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.