Date sales at Buraidah carnival hit $26m in 15 days

RIYADH: The Buraidah International Dates Carnival has generated more than SR98 million ($26 million) in sales in just 15 days, highlighting the growth of the Kingdom’s date industry.

Statistics have revealed that 12,377 vehicles have entered the carnival grounds, transporting 2,084,421 packages of dates weighing 8.264 tonnes in total, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The figures highlight the scale of commercial activity at the carnival and its role as a major seasonal marketplace for date trading and marketing.

More than 500 marketers are contributing to the bustling sales, promoting the daily influx of dates and showcasing the wide range of varieties available.

The sector requires expertise in identifying date varieties, managing auctions, understanding market trends and attracting buyers.







More than 500 marketers are contributing to the bustling sales, promoting the daily influx of dates and showcasing the wide range of varieties and quality levels available. (SPA)



The 75-day carnival, which continues until Oct. 14, is seeing sustained commercial activity, attracting traders, shoppers and date enthusiasts from across the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

Khaled Al-Naqidan, the carnival’s CEO and secretary of the higher committee, said the logistics ecosystem received the support of the governor of Qassim region and his deputy, and emphasized the importance of integrated supply chains in supporting the dates trade.

He said transportation and shipping services covered all 13 regions of Saudi Arabia and more than 100 cities and governorates. Al-Naqidan said overland transportation served GCC countries, while air freight provided access to more than 70 countries.

He also highlighted a range of shipping solutions, including standard, express, refrigerated and frozen services, with more than 600 shipments handled daily.

Al-Naqidan said farmers’ adoption of modern scientific palm-care practices had already helped boost productivity and improve the quality of dates, strengthening Qassim’s standing as a national model for palm cultivation and date production.

The carnival markets more than 85 percent of the region’s sukkari dates, one of the most popular varieties in local and international markets for its quality, distinctive flavor and ease of storage and transport. Qassim also produces a broad range of other varieties, including barhi, khalas, sagai and nabut saif.

The Culinary Arts Commission is also participating in the carnival by showcasing some of its publications, including “Buraidah,” a book highlighting Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage and its connection to local products.

The Qassim region boasts about 11 million palm trees producing more than 580,000 tonnes of dates annually. The sector contributes an estimated SR3.2 billion to Qassim’s economy each year and provides more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

With more than 37 million date palm trees, Saudi Arabia produces over 1.9 million tonnes of dates each year, meeting domestic demand and supporting exports to global markets.