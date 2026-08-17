Canvas on the curb: How public installations are turning Riyadh into an open-air gallery

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia’s capital continues to embrace visual arts outside the traditional confines of museums and display galleries, artistic installations have seamlessly woven themselves into everyday culture — appearing everywhere from the King Abdullah Financial District and metro stations to neighborhood pedestrian streets.

This expansion of public art offers both locals and visitors an engaging way to interact with the Kingdom’s creative ecosystem, ensuring daily exposure to both Saudi and international talent.

Driving this movement is Riyadh Art. Launched in 2019, the initiative continues to fuel the local creative industry while fulfilling its core mission: transforming Riyadh into a dynamic, living gallery by integrating artwork directly into public spaces.

The project features a permanent collection of 75 artworks strategically placed across the capital’s metro stations, bridges, parks, and public plazas.

Among these is Saudi artist Zaman Jassim’s installation “When the Moon Was Full,” located at the Qasr Al-Hukm Metro Station. Completed in 2021, the piece combines illuminated discs, sound, imagery, and poetry to explore themes of memory, spirituality, and cultural identity.







Jeff Koons’ “Diamond (Red)” piece featured in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh. (Riyadh Art)



Elsewhere in the city, modern classics blend into the daily commute. In KAFD, American sculptor Alexander Calder’s 1969 piece “Janey Waney” — a painted steel sculpture in bold primary red, blue, and yellow — invites passersby to contemplate spatial composition and abstract form.

KAFD has emerged as a major hub for Riyadh Art’s vision, hosting an array of regional and international works in its open plazas. Among them is “The Family Tree” by Indian artist Subodh Gupta, displayed in the open air against the financial district’s striking architectural backdrop.

The Diplomatic Quarter, home to foreign embassies, expatriates, and popular dining destinations, serves as another key venue for public art. Installed outside the Cultural Palace, American artist Jeff Koons’ “Diamond (Red)” features a monumental gemstone sculpture defined by its vibrant color and mirror-like reflective exterior.

Beyond high-profile commercial and diplomatic hubs, Riyadh Art’s footprint extends into high-traffic pedestrian corridors. Spanning the overpass at the intersection of King Abdulaziz Road and Hisham bin Abdulmalik Road, Italian artist Angelo Bonello’s light installation “Running Beyond” features sequential human figures that illuminate to create the illusion of a runner crossing the bridge — an iconic sight for thousands of commuters driving underneath each day.

Through these widespread placements, Riyadh Art’s broader vision for the capital is taking firm root. By bringing creativity to corporate centers, residential quarters, and busy transit routes, the initiative ensures that experiencing world-class art no longer requires a ticket or a trip to a gallery — making visual culture an effortless part of daily life for all who live in or visit the city.