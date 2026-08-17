Iraq to probe drone attack on Kurdistan PM’s office

IRBIL: Iraq said on Monday it would launch an investigation into an overnight drone attack on the Iraqi Kurdistan prime minister’s office, as Iran portrayed the incident as a ploy to undermine bilateral relations.

Kurdistan’s authorities had earlier blamed the attack — which also targeted the home of the autonomous region’s intelligence chief — on Tehran, saying the two drones had been launched from the Islamic republic’s territory.

Since the start of the Middle East war, the Kurdistan region, which hosts US troops and foreign oil firms as well as rebels exiled from Iran, has been targeted with more than 1,000 attacks by Tehran and pro-Iran armed groups inside Iraq.

Drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Kurdistan’s capital Irbil, while others have struck the rebels and US interests.

The office of Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said he had “directed the formation of an investigative committee tasked with identifying the sources and launching points of the attack that targeted the office of” Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack, “describing it as a highly suspicious development that requires vigilance and careful attention,” according to a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

“He also underscored the need for all sides to work to thwart the sinister plots of the enemies of Iran and Iraq aimed at harming the brotherly relations between the two nations.”

Iran’s foreign ministry said its top diplomat Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart on Monday.

“Nothing justifies the reckless attack on PM Barzani’s office. Kurdish friends should be vigilant against false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbors,” Araghchi said on X.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Iraq, Tom Barrack, said “we strongly condemn the attack on our friend and valued Kurdish partner” Barzani, adding that the aggression was “unacceptable and a direct threat to regional stability.”

He said the US fully supported Zaidi’s “leadership in restoring Iraq’s full sovereignty and ensuring all weapons and security forces remain under the authority of the Iraqi state.”

Under pressure from the United States, Iraq has given pro-Iran armed groups in the country until September 30 to disarm, coinciding with the end of the US-led anti-jihadist coalition’s mission.

Iraq is home to several powerful Iran-backed armed factions, which have seen their political and financial clout increase over the years.

Many emerged in the wake of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq and gained further power and prominence during the fight against the Daesh group from 2014 onwards.

They have long called for the withdrawal of American troops deployed within the anti-jihadist coalition, and they have frequently hit bases hosting US troops.

While some armed groups announced they will cooperate to hand over weapons to the state, others remain adamant that the issue should not be discussed under US pressure.

’Dangerous escalation’

Kurdish authorities said earlier on Monday that two Iranian drones had targeted Barzani’s office and the home of the autonomous region’s intelligence chief.

“Following an investigation by the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Unit, my personal office and the home of the head of the Security and Intelligence Agency were targeted by Iranian drone attacks earlier today,” Barzani said in a post on X.

“This is a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan region.”

The regional Counter-Terrorism Directorate said there were no casualties in the attack.

“Two Hadid-110 type explosive-laden drones were launched from across the Iranian border toward the private office of the Kurdistan region prime minister and the residence of the Parastin Agency director,” it said.

Tehran accuses the exiled Kurdish opposition groups of serving Western and Israeli interests, and continued to launch strikes against them even during a regional ceasefire announced in April, which eventually broke down.

The groups have mostly evacuated their bases and camps in Kurdistan since the war began.

On July 17, drone and rocket strikes killed nine people near the city of Sulaimaniyah in the region’s east.