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Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew casualty reported, UKMTO says

Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew casualty reported, UKMTO says
Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew casualty reported, UKMTO says. (AFP)
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Updated 18 August 2026 07:19
Reuters
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Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew casualty reported, UKMTO says

Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew casualty reported, UKMTO says
  • Ship ‌crossings via the Strait of Hormuz were still in single digits on ​Monday, despite rising slightly from the weekend
Updated 18 August 2026 07:19
Reuters
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The United ​Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report on ‌Tuesday ‌that ​a ‌vessel was ⁠struck ​by an ⁠unknown projectile while transiting ⁠outbound in the ‌Strait ‌of ​Hormuz, ‌causing ‌engine room damage and a ‌crew casualty, with the remaining ⁠crew ⁠being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.

Ship ‌crossings via the Strait of Hormuz were still in single digits on ​Monday, despite rising slightly from the weekend, according to preliminary shipping data on Tuesday, amid a stalemate in US and Iranian peace talks.

Six commodity ships transited the strait on Monday, of ‌which three were exiting ‌the Gulf ​and ‌three ⁠were ​entering, Kpler shiptracking ⁠data showed, compared with the 10-day average of 11 ships. Three ships transited on Saturday while two moved through the waterway on Sunday.

There were no very ⁠large crude carriers or tankers ‌carrying liquefied ‌natural gas passing through.

Some ​vessels could be ‌passing through the strait ‌with their transponders switched off and they are not considered in the tally.

The very large gas carrier (VLGC) Xavia entered ‌the strait via the Iranian route under ballast, meaning empty ⁠of ⁠a cargo, according to the data. VLGCs are typically used to ship liquefied petroleum gases such as propane and butane.

A medium-range fuel tanker and an intermediate-range tanker also entered the Gulf, the data showed, while a medium-sized LPG carrier, a Panamax bulk ​carrier and ​a Panamax-sized fuel tanker exited the Gulf.

Topics: War in Iran

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