Hormuz will not open until US meets demands, Iran negotiator Qalibaf says

TEHRAN: Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran’s demands, including lifting a naval blockade.

“I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding … are implemented,” Qalibaf said in a speech broadcast on state television. He listed the removal of the blockade, the lifting of oil sanctions and unfreezing of Iran’s assets abroad among the demands.

Qalibaf, who led negotiations with the United States to end the Middle East war, will travel to Iraq on Wednesday for talks, Iranian media reported.

Qalibaf will head “a high-level parliamentary delegation to discuss regional developments, strengthen strategic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad and explore joint solutions to contribute to stability and security in the Middle East,” Iran’s Fars news agency said.

The visit comes as Iraq faces pressure from Washington to disarm powerful Iran-backed armed factions, which have built considerable political and financial clout in the country.

Baghdad has given pro-Iran armed groups until September 30 to disarm, coinciding with the end of the US-led anti-jihadist coalition’s mission.