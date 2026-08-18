You are here

  • Home
  • Hormuz will not open until US meets demands, Iran negotiator Qalibaf says
War in Iran
War in Iran

Hormuz will not open until US meets demands, Iran negotiator Qalibaf says

Hormuz will not open until US meets demands, Iran negotiator Qalibaf says
Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran’s demands. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnc2p

Updated 18 August 2026 12:41
AFP
Follow

Hormuz will not open until US meets demands, Iran negotiator Qalibaf says

Hormuz will not open until US meets demands, Iran negotiator Qalibaf says
  • He listed the removal of the blockade, the lifting of oil sanctions and unfreezing of Iran’s assets abroad among the demands
  • Qalibaf will head “a high-level parliamentary delegation” to Iraq on Wednesday
Updated 18 August 2026 12:41
AFP
Follow

TEHRAN: Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran’s demands, including lifting a naval blockade.
“I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding … are implemented,” Qalibaf said in a speech broadcast on state television. He listed the removal of the blockade, the lifting of oil sanctions and unfreezing of Iran’s assets abroad among the demands.

Qalibaf, who led negotiations with the United States to end the Middle East war, will travel to Iraq on Wednesday for talks, Iranian media reported.

Qalibaf will head “a high-level parliamentary delegation to discuss regional developments, strengthen strategic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad and explore joint solutions to contribute to stability and security in the Middle East,” Iran’s Fars news agency said.

The visit comes as Iraq faces pressure from Washington to disarm powerful Iran-backed armed factions, which have built considerable political and financial clout in the country.

Baghdad has given pro-Iran armed groups until September 30 to disarm, coinciding with the end of the US-led anti-jihadist coalition’s mission.

Topics: War in Iran Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf Strait of Hormuz

Related

Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew casualty reported, UKMTO says
Middle East

Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew casualty reported, UKMTO says

Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. (AFP)
Middle East

Shipping via Hormuz strait slows after tanker attacks, data shows

Latest updates

Philippine student live-streamed fatal school shooting before taking own life

Philippine student live-streamed fatal school shooting before taking own life

Hormuz will not open until US meets demands, Iran negotiator Qalibaf says

Hormuz will not open until US meets demands, Iran negotiator Qalibaf says

HRDF-backed employment of Saudis rises 23% to 329k in H1

HRDF-backed employment of Saudis rises 23% to 329k in H1

Syria issues death sentence to detained Assad cousin

Syria issues death sentence to detained Assad cousin

Can the US force Iran into a deal through economic pressure alone?

Can the US force Iran into a deal through economic pressure alone?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.