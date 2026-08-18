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Three lightly injured as new quake hits Spain’s Granada

Three lightly injured as new quake hits Spain’s Granada
Tourists look at broken tiles at the entrance of San Miguel Bajo Church, in El Albayzin barrio of Granada, Andalusia, after an overnight seismic tremor. (File/AFP)
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Updated 18 August 2026 15:32
AFP
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Three lightly injured as new quake hits Spain’s Granada

Three lightly injured as new quake hits Spain’s Granada
  • Emergency services said it received more than 50 calls reporting cracks and falling debris
  • Granada municipal police urged people not to stay close to buildings because of the risk of falling debris
Updated 18 August 2026 15:32
AFP
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MADRID: A magnitude-4.8 earthquake caused cracks in walls and sent debris falling in Granada on Tuesday, lightly injuring three people, officials said, days after a slightly stronger quake hit the southern Spanish city.
The earthquake took place at around 10:38 am (0838 GMT), with its epicenter in the town of Alhendin, 10 kilometers (six miles) south of Granada, according to the National Geographical Institute.
Three people were lightly injured, including a girl who was taken to hospital, said Antonio Sanz, the Andalusia region’s top emergencies official.
Emergency services said it received more than 50 calls reporting cracks and falling debris.
Videos posted on social media showed debris strewn on the street and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city.
“Everything came crashing down. It was terrifying,” Cristina Ruiz Lopez, a lab worker who was at a supermarket in Granada when the earthquake hit, wrote on X.
Granada municipal police urged people not to stay close to buildings because of the risk of falling debris.
The quake comes after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake woke residents in Granada shortly after 1:00 am on Saturday.
No injuries were reported from that quake, possibly because there were fewer people in the streets at that hour, although damage was reported in some buildings.
“Experts point out that it is possible for seismic movements and aftershocks to continue in the area,” the head of the regional government, Juan Manuel Moreno, wrote on X, urging “maximum caution.”
Granada is home to the Alhambra palace, a UNESCO-listed jewel of medieval Islamic architecture and the seat of Spain’s last Muslim kingdom.
The Alhambra’s Alcazaba, the complex’s historic fortress and oldest section, was evacuated after the earthquake, while access to the Nasrid Palaces was suspended, the site’s X account said.
Conservation teams, with support from experts from the University of Granada, are checking the complex, it added.

Topics: Spain Granada

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