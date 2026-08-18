Saudi Arabia activates multinational maritime defence alliance

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has begun the institutional and operational activation of a multinational maritime defence alliance it launched, the Saudi Cabinet said on Tuesday.

The alliance, following the completion of its organisational and planning arrangements, will work to strengthen collective maritime security, protect freedom of navigation and maritime routes and straits. It will also support the continuity of international trade and global supply chains.

The council condemned repeated Iranian attacks on commercial ships and tankers as a “dangerous escalation” and direct threat to maritime security.

It described them as a grave violation of international law and a blatant challenge to a UN Security Council resolution requiring respect for the navigation rights of commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The cabinet said the attacks threaten the security and safety of maritime navigation and condemned any threats or measures that could obstruct freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.