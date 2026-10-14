RIYADH: Organizers of Riyadh Fashion Week said on Wednesday that the event’s fourth edition had been postponed until 2027.

The six-day event, scheduled for Oct. 15-20, was to bring together Saudi and international designers for runway shows, activities and industry gatherings.

First held in October 2023, Riyadh Fashion Week is part of the Saudi Fashion Commission’s efforts to support local designers and expand the industry’s international reach.

The postponement follows cancelations and delays affecting other major cultural and entertainment events in the Kingdom.

Organizers of the Red Sea International Film Festival announced on Sept. 21 that its sixth event had been postponed until the fourth quarter of 2027.

MDLBEAST also canceled this year’s Soundstorm music festival, scheduled for Dec. 3-4 in Banban, Riyadh. Organizers said the festival would return in 2027.