Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

WASHINGTON: President ‌Donald Trump said on Tuesday that talks between the US and Iran were neither taking place nor scheduled but the Strait ​of Hormuz was open, while Iran said the shipping route would remain closed until the US fulfilled the terms of an interim deal.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All ‌water mines have ‌been removed or detonated,” Trump ​said ‌in ⁠a post ​on Truth ⁠Social.

Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in comments published by state media on Tuesday that the Strait would remain shut until the US met the conditions of an interim deal signed with Iran in June.

These conditions include the US lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting ⁠oil sanctions, releasing Tehran’s frozen assets, and ending ‌threats and military operations on ‌all fronts, Qalibaf told parliament.

On Monday, ​Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law ‌and special envoy, was optimistic about talks that he said ‌were still underway.

“I can’t go into the details of it, but I will say that the conversations between the US government and different areas of the Iranian government at all ‌areas is probably more robust than it’s maybe ever been,” Kushner told Fox News.

Outward progress ⁠toward peace ⁠talks and a resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt, threatening to extend the conflict that the US and Israel launched with attacks on Iran on February 28.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Iran will shift to a “fully offensive” military posture because efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war with the US have stalled. Asked by reporters on Monday ​if the US was ​seeking to extend June’s interim agreement, Trump said no.

Trump posts map showing Strait of Hormuz as US territory

Trump on Tuesday posted a map on his Truth Social platform showing the Strait of Hormuz as “NEW US Territory,” pressing his threat to claim sovereignty over the vital waterway.

Iran has effectively shut down the chokepoint, through which a fifth of the world’s oil transits, in retaliation for the war Trump started along with Israel in late February.

Trump first raised the idea of a US takeover on Friday, saying in a jovial-sounding tone he would soon declare it to be US territory — prompting Iran to retort that the strait “will remain Iranian.”

Trump revisited the idea again Monday in comments to reporters in the Oval Office, suggesting it would be a good idea.

This is not the first time that Trump, faced with a foreign policy obstacle, has threatened to annex foreign territory.

Since returning to power in 2025, he has threatened to make Canada the 51st US state, seize Greenland and has even alluded to taking control of the Gaza Strip, without following through on any of these threats.

Before the Iran war erupted on February 28, the Strait of Hormuz was an open, international waterway.