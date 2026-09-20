RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched Tawrid Co. for Financing Solutions, a digital platform offering supply-chain financing products as the sovereign wealth fund seeks to deepen private-sector participation and strengthen local supply chains.

Tawrid connects buyers, suppliers and funders through a digital platform, offering products including early settlement against approved invoices. The services are designed to help companies improve working-capital efficiency, manage liquidity and expand their operations, PIF said in a statement.

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand financing for SMEs, with the Financial Sector Development Program targeting an increase in SMEs’ share of bank financing to 20 percent by 2030. The latest IMF data show SME loans accounted for 11 percent of total bank loans in 2025, against the 20 percent 2030 target.

Tawrid also aligns with PIF’s 2026-2030 strategy, which places greater emphasis on private-sector participation and the development of six competitive domestic ecosystems. PIF said the strategy aims to unlock opportunities for the domestic private sector as an investor, partner and supplier.

Sultan Alsheikh, head of Financial Institutions in MENA Investments at PIF, said: “Tawrid will make Saudi supply chains stronger and more resilient by further enabling companies to access financing and improve their liquidity management.”

He added: “Its supply-chain financing products will enable businesses to operate with greater agility and efficiency, creating opportunities for the Saudi private sector in particular.”

Tawrid has commenced operations and signed binding agreements with several local banks and companies, including Gulf International Bank, Saudi National Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi, as well as ROSHN Group and Nesma & Partners.

PIF said its investment in supply-chain financing builds on efforts to strengthen the growth and resilience of supply chains in Saudi Arabia, while expanding opportunities for local suppliers and encouraging capability development as part of its strategy to deepen private-sector participation and support a more diversified, technology-enabled economy.

Supply-chain financing

The launch comes as financing options for Saudi micro, small and medium-sized enterprises continue to expand. Monsha’at and STC Bank signed an agreement this month to provide up to SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) in Shariah-compliant financing to MSMEs, including supply-chain and invoice financing.

The development also follows SAMA’s Aug. 26 launch of a public consultation on draft rules for supply-chain finance and intermediation. The proposed rules aim to establish standards and procedures governing the activities and support the sector’s growth in the Kingdom.

Saudi Central Bank first admitted Tawrid to its regulatory sandbox in September 2025, alongside Manafa for Debt-Based Crowdfunding, to test supply-chain finance solutions.