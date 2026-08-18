OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for Teens with stronger guardrails to tackle safety risks

WASHINGTON: OpenAI on Tuesday launched a version of ChatGPT tailored for minors, with parental controls and enhanced security features, as online platforms face scrutiny over the risks of AI chatbots.

The new “ChatGPT for Teens” mode will limit conversations about high-risk topics such as self-harm, violence and eating disorders, while offering educational tools that help students learn instead of sharing the answer, OpenAI said in ‌a blog post.

It ‌will automatically engage when a user ​is ‌estimated ⁠to be under ​18, ⁠or self-identifies their age as between 13 and 17, and will allow parents to set “Quiet Hours,” manage certain settings and receive notifications when teens discuss sensitive topics.

The move aligns the ChatGPT creator with tech giants such as Meta, which have bolstered protections for teens on their platforms amid mounting legal threats and evidence of harm to their mental health. A growing global ⁠push by countries to ban social media for teens over ‌harm has added to the pressure.

For ‌OpenAI, which already faces multiple lawsuits alleging that ​ChatGPT harmed children, the challenge ‌is compounded by the fact that chatbots capable of conversing like humans ‌are increasingly treated as confidants offering emotional support.

Experts have warned relying on automation for mental health advice carries dangers. Families whose loved ones died allegedly after chatbot interactions have criticized the lack of safeguards, while growing AI use by students for ‌assignments has raised concerns about the technology’s harm to learning.

“We believe AI should expand educational opportunity, which is ⁠why we designed ⁠ChatGPT for Teens to support moments outside the classroom when help is not always available,” OpenAI said.

The new mode has educational tools such as a study mode for guided learning, homework reminders, quizzes and visualizations.

The Pew Research Center found earlier this year searching for information and getting homework help were the most common ways US teenagers used AI, followed by fun and entertainment.

OpenAI, which requires users to be at least 13 years or the minimum age required in their country, said it would use a mix of self-reported age, behavioral and account signals ​as well as verification to estimate ​a user’s age. The company said it will default to the safer setting when it is unsure of the age.