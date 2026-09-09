RIYADH: TikTok has taken down 15,519,240 videos across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Iraq, Morocco, Lebanon and Sudan during the first quarter for Community Guidelines violations.



The move reflects the scale of the platform’s enforcement efforts and its focus on maintaining safety and accountability across the Middle East and North Africa region, a statement said.



As part of its broader efforts to promote age-appropriate and “authentic experiences” on the platform, TikTok removed 86,288,705 fake accounts and 25,764,372 accounts suspected of belonging to users under the age of 13 globally during the first quarter of 2026.



“These actions reflect the scale of TikTok’s efforts to identify and remove accounts that may not meet its platform requirements, while strengthening safeguards for younger members of its community,” TikTok said.



“Through a combination of automated detection, account-level enforcement, and human review, TikTok continues to reinforce the systems designed to support a safer and more age-appropriate experience.”



Globally, the platform suspended more than 50 million LIVE sessions from January to March, an 18.6 percent increase from the previous quarter. A further 58 million sessions were subject to demonetization or warnings, while 21,966,667 LIVE creators were also demonetized or warned.



Across the eight MENA markets, TikTok said it proactively interrupted millions of livestreams and banned hundreds of thousands of LIVE hosts for violating its guidelines.



In Saudi Arabia, TikTok removed 2,811,302 videos in Q1 2026, with a proactive removal rate of 98.2 percent and 92.8 percent of violative content taken down within 24 hours of being reported. The platform restored 150,916 videos following successful appeals, and also banned 48,106 LIVE hosts while interrupting 371,758 livestreams.



Iraq recorded the highest removal volume in the region. TikTok removed 5,253,566 videos that violated its Community Guidelines during the quarter, with a proactive removal rate of 99.4 percent and 95 percent of violative videos taken down within 24 hours of being reported.