JEDDAH: Saudi football club Al-Ittihad is expanding into film and television through a long-term strategic partnership with content production company Telfaz 11, it was announced on Tuesday.

The partnership will focus on developing and producing films, series and other entertainment content for audiences in Saudi Arabia, the wider region and international markets.

Riyad Al-Mazhar, Al-Ittihad’s head of corporate media, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the initiative originated within the club’s media department and was developed independently rather than being modeled on another club’s experience.

He said the projects produced under the partnership could be related to sport or have no direct sporting connection, with Al-Ittihad potentially appearing as part of a storyline rather than being the central subject.

The club could feature as a setting or background, while characters could be supporters of Al-Ittihad or the club’s name could appear naturally within a story, Al-Mazhar said.

Al-Ittihad has also established a dedicated studio that will operate as a production house focused on developing, writing and producing content.

The move means the club will have a more active role in content production rather than simply providing access to its name, players or facilities for outside productions.

Al-Mazhar said work had already begun on the first two projects under the initiative, although he did not disclose further details.

He said the primary objective was to expand Al-Ittihad’s presence and introduce the club to wider audiences through drama and entertainment, rather than focus solely on direct financial returns.

Any revenues generated by the productions will be shared between the two partners.

The partnership comes as Saudi Arabia’s film industry continues to expand.

Saudi cinema generated SR920.8 million ($245 million) in box office revenue in 2025, an 8.9 percent increase from the previous year, with 18.8 million tickets sold and 538 films screened, according to figures cited by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Saudi productions accounted for SR122.6 million in box office revenue from 2.8 million tickets during the year. That compared with about SR56.8 million in revenue for Saudi films in 2024.

Telfaz 11 brings experience in digital content as well as film and television production. Its productions include “Sattar,” “Naqa” and “Mandoub Al-Layl,” while the company previously worked in the sports space through the 2022 documentary “The Blue Spirit,” which focused on Al-Hilal.

Ahmed Al-Ayyad, editor in chief of film platform Fasila, described the partnership as a promising development, pointing to the combination of Al-Ittihad’s history and large supporter base with Telfaz 11’s production experience.

He said Al-Ittihad had a wide range of potential stories extending beyond its trophies and players, including its relationship with Jeddah and its supporters across Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ayyad cautioned, however, that the success of the initiative would depend on productions being able to stand on their own as compelling stories rather than functioning primarily as promotional material for the club.

The partnership marks a new commercial and creative direction for Al-Ittihad as Saudi sports organizations increasingly explore opportunities beyond traditional sporting activities and the Kingdom’s entertainment and film sectors continue to grow.