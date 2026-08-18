UAE defense ministry says Iran fired 2 ballistic missiles at territory

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday accused Iran of firing two ballistic missiles at its territory, neither of which hit land.

“UAE air defenses detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with the first falling outside the country’s territorial waters, while the second fell within the territorial waters,” said a statement posted by the ministry on X.

The ministry said that it was ready to deal with any threats.

The statement came nearly two hours after a brief phone alert for “potential missile threats” with the ministry of defense confirming it had detected missiles “directed toward the country” for the first time in months.

“Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building,” the interior ministry said in the phone alert, which was lifted shortly after.

It was the first such alert since a false alarm in June and an alert in July for an attack that ultimately did not enter UAE territory. Before that, the last missile warning came in early May.

The Emirati defense ministry said it had “detected a missile threat directed toward the country.”

Tankers belonging to state-owned oil company ADNOC have been repeatedly targeted in the past few weeks.

When the Middle East war began on February 28, the UAE bore the brunt of Iran’s attacks, with nearly 3,000 missiles and drones directed at the country — more than anywhere else in the region.

After a memorandum of understanding came into effect in June between the two parties, which has since collapsed, the UAE reported no attacks, unlike other Gulf states.