Syria, UNICEF discuss nutrition, early childhood development

DAMASCUS: Syria’s Health Ministry met UNICEF representatives on Sunday to discuss strengthening cooperation on nutrition, early childhood development and primary health care.

During the talks, Primary Healthcare Director Ismail Al-Khatib said the ministry had resumed oversight of the nutrition sector and now supervises its programs and activities.

He added that a multisectoral national nutrition strategy was nearing completion in cooperation with relevant ministries.

Al-Khatib said the early childhood development program had become a national initiative led by the Health Ministry after being moved out of the project framework led by organizations.

Efforts are underway to expand its reach and services, he added.

The ministry is also working to expand specialized “Me and My Child” centers for children with special needs, particularly those with autism spectrum disorder, developmental disorders, and speech and language disorders.

The ministry is coordinating with UNICEF on Syria’s accession to the global Scaling Up Nutrition Movement, to support national efforts to combat malnutrition in line with international standards.

Preparation is also underway for a comprehensive school nutrition survey in cooperation with the Education Ministry and UNICEF to assess the nutritional status of schoolchildren, Al-Khatib said.

The UNICEF delegation highlighted the organization’s continued support for the Health Ministry and its readiness to expand cooperation on nutrition and child care in the coming period.

It also commended the ministry’s efforts to strengthen national programs.

The meeting was attended by Al-Khatib; Deputy Minister for Pharmaceutical Affairs Hani Al-Baghdadi; Planning and International Cooperation Director Zuhair Al-Qarrat; and Primary Health Care Director Mohammad Salem.

On July 2, the Health Ministry launched a project to improve nutrition for children under five and pregnant women.

Implemented by the Sham Humanitarian Foundation with funding from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the project aims to improve access to essential nutrition services through the early detection, prevention and treatment of acute malnutrition.