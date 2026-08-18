KSrelief chief meets Saudi ambassador to Syria

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and supervisor-general of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, met with Saudi Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic Ghazi Al-Enezi in Riyadh on Monday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, as well as the latest developments in humanitarian work in Syria, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Enezi commended KSrelief’s leading role in delivering humanitarian assistance to those in need worldwide, “expressing pride in these efforts, which reflect the Kingdom’s noble values.”