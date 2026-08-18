You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief chief meets Saudi ambassador to Syria

KSrelief chief meets Saudi ambassador to Syria

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah (R) holds talks with Ghazi Al-Enezi in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah (R) holds talks with Ghazi Al-Enezi in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25xpw

Updated 18 August 2026 22:15
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief chief meets Saudi ambassador to Syria

KSrelief chief meets Saudi ambassador to Syria
  • They discussed issues of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, as well as the latest developments in humanitarian work in Syria
Updated 18 August 2026 22:15
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and supervisor-general of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, met with Saudi Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic Ghazi Al-Enezi in Riyadh on Monday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, as well as the latest developments in humanitarian work in Syria, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Enezi commended KSrelief’s leading role in delivering humanitarian assistance to those in need worldwide, “expressing pride in these efforts, which reflect the Kingdom’s noble values.” 

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Syria Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs joint executive program to support vulnerable farming families in Gaza
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs joint executive program to support vulnerable farming families in Gaza

Saudi aid agency chief meets Syrian envoy in Riyadh to discuss relief efforts
Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency chief meets Syrian envoy in Riyadh to discuss relief efforts

Latest updates

West Bank siege exposes Israeli army inaction on settler violence

West Bank siege exposes Israeli army inaction on settler violence

France to expel two Iranian diplomats: foreign minister

France to expel two Iranian diplomats: foreign minister

Israel army says ‘lessons learned’ after troops marked Palestinians

Israel army says ‘lessons learned’ after troops marked Palestinians

Syria FM heading to Pakistan on Wednesday: diplomatic source

Syria FM heading to Pakistan on Wednesday: diplomatic source

US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows

US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.