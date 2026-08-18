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Syrian Petroleum Company reports gas pipeline explosion in likely ‘act of sabotage’

Syrian Petroleum Company reports gas pipeline explosion in likely ‘act of sabotage’
The blast occurred at about 4 a.m. on the gas export pipeline from the Al-Jabsah gas plant, according to state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company. (File/SANA)
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Updated 18 August 2026 23:54
Arab News
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Syrian Petroleum Company reports gas pipeline explosion in likely ‘act of sabotage’

Syrian Petroleum Company reports gas pipeline explosion in likely ‘act of sabotage’
  • No workers were injured in the blast
  • Repair teams were deployed to the site and were working around the clock to restore the pipeline
Updated 18 August 2026 23:54
Arab News
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DAMASCUS: An explosion struck a major gas pipeline in northeastern Syria early Tuesday, halting gas flows and affecting supplies to several power-generation turbines, state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company said.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the explosion in Al-Jabsah gas plant was the result of a “deliberate act of sabotage,” the company said, adding that authorities were working to identify and pursue those responsible.

No workers were injured in the blast. 

The blast occurred at about 4 a.m. on the gas export pipeline from the Al-Jabsah gas plant, according to the company. 

Repair teams were deployed to the site and were working around the clock to restore the pipeline.

Wells connected to the pipeline were isolated, safety valves closed and the site secured following the incident, the company said.

“The company is coordinating with the Syrian Electricity Company to compensate for the shortfall through available alternatives,” the statement read.

Authorities have also begun implementing additional measures to protect the country’s oil and gas installations and transmission pipelines following the incident.

“Targeting these facilities means targeting a service that reaches every citizen’s home,” the company said, adding that work would continue until the pipeline was brought back into service.

Topics: Fall of Assad

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