Saudi Arabia drives Yemen’s recovery with major Q2 development package

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia bolstered its long-term commitment to Yemen during the second quarter of 2026, rolling out a sweeping series of development, infrastructure, and capacity-building projects designed to drive economic recovery.

Executed by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, the Q2 initiatives focus on human capital, essential public services, and infrastructure resilience across 8 vital sectors.

Under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and overseen by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Kingdom delivered $150 million in urgent petroleum derivatives support during the quarter. The shipment provides diesel and mazut to run power generation stations across multiple governorates, maintaining essential public services and local commerce.

Since the start of 2026, SDRPY has launched SR1.9 billion ($505.8 million) in crucial development projects alongside direct budget support for Yemeni government operational costs and public sector salaries.

Powering communities and securing basic needs

Infrastructure expansion accelerated during Q2 with the laying of foundation stones for two power generation plants in Hadramout’s coastal and valley regions, each boasting a capacity of 100 MW to significantly raise the governorate’s power grid reliability.

In the housing sector, SDRPY partnered with UN-Habitat to sign the second phase of the Adequate Housing Initiative, which will rehabilitate 620 homes across Aden, Taiz, and Lahj.

Concurrently, a joint water security project was launched in Marib alongside the EU and the Selah Foundation. Utilizing solar power systems, modern distribution networks, and seven tower tanks, the project will deliver clean drinking water to over 368,000 beneficiaries in Marib City, Marib Al-Wadi, and Harib.

In agriculture, SDRPY launched a food security program targeting 2,300 smallholder farming families across Abyan, Marib, and Hadramout. The broader Markets Initiative also hosted two product specification workshops and organized an exporter training program in Egypt to help Yemeni coffee, onion, and honey producers meet international trade standards.

Investing in education, health, and human capital

Educational projects moved forward rapidly during the quarter, highlighted by ongoing construction on Al-Sabban Secondary School in Seiyun and three new medical colleges — for medicine, nursing, and pharmacy — at Taiz University.

SDRPY supports 60 educational initiatives across 11 governorates. Human capital investments during Q2 included a digital skills program for 500 male and female Yemeni teachers across two main tracks with King Abdulaziz University, alongside advanced telecom training for 44 local specialists conducted with Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission following a successful first cohort of 32 trainees.

International health collaboration was also advanced in Riyadh, where SDRPY and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office co-organized the third meeting of the International Health Coordination Group for Yemen, featuring more than 20 representatives from international donors and UN agencies.

Youth activities were supported through the SDRPY Handball Championship in Marib, which wrapped up with 16 competing clubs.

SDRPY’s broader framework — comprising over 300 projects across eight core sectors since 2018 — was featured internationally during Q2 at the Islamic Development Bank annual meeting (held June 16 to 19) and the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the program hosted panels on sustainable urban recovery and regional stability.