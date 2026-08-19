Bodies of 4 sailors killed in Houthi Red Sea attack flown to Jeddah

AL-MUKALLA: The bodies of four sailors — three Pakistanis and one Indonesian — killed in a recent Houthi missile attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea were transferred from Yemen to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday ahead of repatriation, a local Yemeni official told Arab News.

The four bodies, along with six wounded sailors — five Pakistanis and one Indonesian — were transported by road from the Red Sea port city of Mokha, where the injured had been receiving medical treatment, to Aden before being flown to Jeddah.

The sailors were aboard the Yemeni commercial vessel Tihamah, which came under repeated Houthi missile attacks while sailing through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait on Aug. 11.

The attack was one of the deadliest against a commercial vessel in the area since late 2023.

The Yemeni Coast Guard said at the time that three Pakistani sailors and one Indonesian were killed.

Two Yemeni coast guard personnel were also killed when the Houthis resumed their attacks while Yemeni forces were carrying out a rescue operation.

The repatriation comes amid a broader escalation between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces, which have exchanged drone and missile attacks across Taiz, Hodeidah and Saada over the past 48 hours.

Two Yemeni government soldiers were killed on Tuesday in separate locations after being struck by Houthi drones, a local army official told Arab News.

Four civilians, including a 13-year-old child, were also killed on Tuesday when the Houthis shelled residential areas in the Red Sea district of Al-Khokha in Hodeidah province with missiles and mortar rounds, local news site Al-Masdar Online reported.

Separately, a missile launched by the Houthis from positions in Taiz fell short of its intended target and struck a house in a village in Maqbanah district, damaging the building. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Yemeni military units said that they had carried out drone strikes against Houthi military positions, fortifications, vehicles and gatherings, including in Saada, the militia’s heartland.

The latest escalation in Yemen began early this month when the Houthis launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Yemeni army camps, killing 17 people and wounding dozens.

It was one of the deadliest Houthi attacks since the UN-brokered truce took effect in April 2022.