Japan is key economic partner for Saudi Arabia, FM says

RIYADH: Japan is a key economic partner for Saudi Arabia, and the Kingdom aims to capitalize on opportunities in both countries, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday.

“We see promising opportunities to expand cooperation in investment, energy, resources, supply chains, defense, and technology, as well as in the exchange of expertise and capabilities, in a manner that supports our priorities and achieves our shared goals,” Prince Faisal said during a strategic dialogue meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

He said the Kingdom would remain a reliable partner for Japan across various sectors, including energy, and commended Tokyo’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience and promote stability in energy markets and global trade.

Prince Faisal also described maritime security as a shared priority, stressing the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation on international waterways in accordance with international law.

He emphasized the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab El-Mandeb Strait and other maritime corridors open, secure and free from threats.

“The Kingdom continues its efforts to de-escalate and prevent the resurgence of tensions and conflicts by focusing on comprehensive and sustainable diplomatic solutions that address the root causes of instability in our region,” Prince Faisal said.

“We reaffirm that diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful means remain our priorities, and we value Japan’s role in upholding the principles of international law, its humanitarian and developmental contributions, and its stance in support of stability and peaceful solutions,” he added.