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Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace

Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace
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Updated 20 August 2026 13:36
Reuters
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Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace

Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace
Updated 20 August 2026 13:36
Reuters
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DUBAI: Oman ​said lasting security in the Strait of Hormuz ‌required ‌permanent ​peace ‌in ⁠the ​region and rejected ⁠further escalation or conflict, ⁠its ‌foreign minister told ‌his ​Japanese ‌counterpart ‌on Thursday.
Iran has said ‌a deal with Oman ⁠on ⁠new shipping lanes through the strait was in its ​final ​stages.

Topics: War in Iran

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