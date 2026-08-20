DUBAI: Oman said lasting security in the Strait of Hormuz required permanent peace in the region and rejected further escalation or conflict, its foreign minister told his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.
Iran has said a deal with Oman on new shipping lanes through the strait was in its final stages.
Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace
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Updated 20 August 2026 13:36
Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace
DUBAI: Oman said lasting security in the Strait of Hormuz required permanent peace in the region and rejected further escalation or conflict, its foreign minister told his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.