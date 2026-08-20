Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace

DUBAI: Oman ​said lasting security in the Strait of Hormuz ‌required ‌permanent ​peace ‌in ⁠the ​region and rejected ⁠further escalation or conflict, ⁠its ‌foreign minister told ‌his ​Japanese ‌counterpart ‌on Thursday.

Iran has said ‌a deal with Oman ⁠on ⁠new shipping lanes through the strait was in its ​final ​stages.