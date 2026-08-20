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New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East: military

A new US aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the Middle East, the US military announced Thursday. (CENTCOM)
A new US aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the Middle East, the US military announced Thursday. (CENTCOM)
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Updated 20 August 2026 17:34
AFP
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New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East: military

A new US aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the Middle East, the US military announced Thursday. (CENTCOM)
Updated 20 August 2026 17:34
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: A new US aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the Middle East, the US military announced Thursday, after conditions aboard a long-deployed carrier provoked fresh criticism of President Donald Trump’s war against Iran.
“The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in Middle East during a scheduled deployment after arriving in the CENTCOM theater yesterday,” Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said in a post on X.

Topics: War in Iran

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