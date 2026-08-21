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Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present

Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present
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Yasser Halawani, one of the participating photographers who is specialized in urban photography, standing by his photo. (AN photos)
Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present
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The exhibition coincides with World Photography Day and brings together photographs documenting Jeddah’s architectural, urban and heritage transformations. (AN photos)
Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present
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The exhibition coincides with World Photography Day and brings together photographs documenting Jeddah’s architectural, urban and heritage transformations. (AN photos)
Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present
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The exhibition coincides with World Photography Day and brings together photographs documenting Jeddah’s architectural, urban and heritage transformations. (AN photos)
Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present
5 / 6
The exhibition coincides with World Photography Day and brings together photographs documenting Jeddah’s architectural, urban and heritage transformations. (AN photos)
Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present
6 / 6
The exhibition coincides with World Photography Day and brings together photographs documenting Jeddah’s architectural, urban and heritage transformations. (AN photos)
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Updated 21 August 2026 14:50
SALEH FAREED
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Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present

Photographers capture Jeddah where past meets present
Updated 21 August 2026 14:50
SALEH FAREED
Follow

JEDDAH: From the historic facades of old Jeddah to its rapidly evolving urban landscape, the changing face of the Red Sea city is being captured through the eyes of 46 photographers in a new exhibition that explores the enduring connection between Jeddah’s past and present.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdulmajid inaugurated the exhibition, titled “Jeddah: Its Present an Extension of Its Past,” on Wednesday evening at the House of Islamic Arts Museums in Jeddah Park.

Organized by the House of Islamic Arts in collaboration with the Rakaez Photography Club, the exhibition coincides with World Photography Day and brings together photographs documenting Jeddah’s architectural, urban and heritage transformations.

Tarik Khoja, a founder of the Rakaez Photography Club, told Arab News that the exhibition highlights how Jeddah’s heritage continues to exist alongside modern development: “It is offering visitors different perspectives on the identity of one of Saudi Arabia’s most historically significant cities,” he said.

The exhibition aims to promote pride in Jeddah’s history, highlight its cultural and tourist status, and shed light on the richness of its identity through the language of images, giving memory another chance to emerge and be present.

Khoja said: “We invited photographers to share their most treasured images of Jeddah city, and we came up with amazing photos from past and present.”

For the participating photographers, the exhibition provides an opportunity to present Jeddah not through a single narrative, but through individual perspectives that collectively contribute to a broader visual record of the city, he added.

Yasser Halawani, one of the participating photographers specializing in urban photography, said it is a special day for local photographers celebrating World Photography Day.

“I am so glad to be part of this unique exhibition to showcase my best photos of Jeddah. My photo is about one of the oldest schools in the historical area of Jeddah. Al-Falah School is a name that brings back a lot of memories for many of Jeddah’s residents.”

He described the exhibition as a visual journey that recalls the features of Jeddah from its ancient heritage to its renewed cultural present.

The photographs reflect Jeddah’s diverse character, capturing elements of its architectural heritage, streets and urban environment while documenting the changes that have shaped the city over the years.

The exhibition also underscores the role of photography as a means of preserving collective memory, allowing familiar places and features to be recorded at a time when the city continues to evolve.

The opening was attended by Mohammed Al-Subaih, director of the Culture and Arts Association, as well as several consuls-general, business leaders, intellectuals, writers and media representatives.

The exhibition is part of ongoing cultural and artistic efforts to document Jeddah’s history and highlight its historical and cultural identity through photography.

Topics: photography Jeddah Saudi Arabia

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