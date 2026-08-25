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Saudi cabinet stresses need to keep Hormuz, Bab Al-Mandab straits open

Saudi cabinet stresses need to keep Hormuz, Bab Al-Mandab straits open
King Salman chaired the cabinet session in Jeddah. (SPA)
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Updated 25 August 2026 15:37
Arab News
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Saudi cabinet stresses need to keep Hormuz, Bab Al-Mandab straits open

Saudi cabinet stresses need to keep Hormuz, Bab Al-Mandab straits open
  • The cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for resolving regional conflicts through political and diplomatic means
Updated 25 August 2026 15:37
Arab News
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JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday stressed the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz, Bab Al-Mandab and other vital waterways open, safe and free from threats, as the Kingdom called for diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.

King Salman chaired the cabinet session in Jeddah, during which ministers reviewed regional and international developments and Saudi efforts to prevent further escalation and support comprehensive and sustainable diplomatic solutions.

The cabinet also reaffirmed the importance of protecting freedom of maritime navigation and ensuring the security of vital shipping routes.

The cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for resolving regional conflicts through political and diplomatic means, while emphasizing respect for state sovereignty and international law.

The meeting welcomed the outcomes of the first meeting of the Saudi-French Strategic Partnership Council, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron during the Crown Prince’s recent visit to France.

The council highlighted agreements and memorandums of understanding covering defense, health, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and entertainment. An investment roundtable also saw the announcement of 21 agreements and memorandums aimed at expanding economic cooperation and joint investment under Saudi Vision 2030.

 

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