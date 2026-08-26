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Sri Lanka tracks 11 US-sanctioned Iranian tankers off coast

Sri Lanka tracks 11 US-sanctioned Iranian tankers off coast
Maritime authorities were monitoring a fleet of 11 US-sanctioned Iranian oil tankers just off the Sri Lanka’s southern coast, close to the Galle harbor, above. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 26 August 2026 11:44
AFP
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Sri Lanka tracks 11 US-sanctioned Iranian tankers off coast

Sri Lanka tracks 11 US-sanctioned Iranian tankers off coast
  • Tankers spotted close to the Galle harbor where an Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was sunk by a US submarine in March
  • Iranian vessels have been in limbo, unable to return to their home port because of a US blockade
Updated 26 August 2026 11:44
AFP
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COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s maritime authorities were monitoring a fleet of 11 US-sanctioned Iranian oil tankers just off the island’s southern coast, the foreign minister said Wednesday.
The tankers were spotted close to the Galle harbor where an Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was sunk by a US submarine in March, killing 104 sailors. Sri Lanka’s navy rescued 32 Iranian sailors from that frigate.
Iranian vessels have been in limbo, unable to return to their home port because of a US blockade.
Sri Lanka’s Foreign minister Vijitha Herath said the tankers were in international waters where they had freedom of navigation.
“These ships are away from our territorial waters … we have no hold on them, nor have we facilitated them,” Herath told AFP.
The military deployed reconnaissance aircraft and patrol boats to monitor the vessels outside Sri Lanka’s 12-nautical-mile territorial waters, a military official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
“There is no indication of any ship-to-ship transfer of oil or illegal discharge of pollutants, so there is no basis for Sri Lankan authorities to take action against them,” the official said.
Many Iranian merchant vessels moved east toward the Strait of Malacca and Singapore due to US sanctions, while several remained near Sri Lankan waters, authorities said.
Sri Lankan officials said Washington had not formally notified Colombo about sanctioned Iranian-flagged vessels.

Topics: War in Iran Sri Lanka Iran

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