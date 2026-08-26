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US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills four

US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills four
This handout photograph taken on May 9, 2026 and distributed on March 14, 2026 by the Etat Major des Armees (The French Defense Staff) shows a French Navy vessel intercepting a fishing boat sailing without a flag in the Pacific Ocean within the Caribbean maritime zone, during an inspection that resulted in the seizure of 3,366 kg of cocaine. (AFP)
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Updated 26 August 2026 12:58
AFP
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US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills four

US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills four
Updated 26 August 2026 12:58
AFP
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WASHINGTON: A US military strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean on Tuesday killed four people, officials said.
US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a post on X that the strike targeted a vessel "operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean."
"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," it added.
Black-and-white video footage accompanying the post showed a boat moving through the water moments before a large explosion.
The US military launched operation "Southern Spear" in early September, with President Donald Trump arguing Washington is effectively at war with drug cartels operating out of Latin America.
Since then, more than 200 people have been killed in strikes in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to a tally by AFP.
Trump's administration has not provided definitive evidence that the vessels it has been striking are involved in drug trafficking.
Legal experts and rights groups say the strikes could amount to extrajudicial killings.

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