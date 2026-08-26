Dubai leads global ranking for cultural, creative FDI projects

RIYADH: Dubai has ranked first globally in attracting new greenfield foreign direct investment projects in the cultural and creative industries in 2025, retaining the top spot for a fourth consecutive year.

The emirate attracted 754 new projects in the cultural and creative industries in 2025, ranking first among 233 global cities, ahead of London, Singapore, Riyadh and Bengaluru, according to Financial Times Ltd.’s fDi Markets data, the state-run news agency WAM reported.

The 754 projects attracted $3.756 billion in greenfield FDI capital inflows and generated 19,304 new jobs in 2025. Dubai ranked second globally for FDI capital inflows in the sector.

The projects spanned advertising and public relations, specialised computer programming, data processing and digital services, film, media and gaming, AI-powered creative technologies, design and architecture, entertainment and other cultural and creative activities.

The ranking reflects Dubai’s continued efforts to strengthen its position in the global creative economy and attract investment into cultural and creative industries.

Dubai is also targeting further growth in the sector through initiatives under its Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033. The strategy aims to attract more than 6,000 international creatives, increase the emirate’s cultural asset footprint by more than 200 percent and raise the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 5.4 percent.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “Dubai, with the vision of its wise leadership and its unique approach, has established a pioneering model through which it continues to transform creativity into an economy, talents into projects, and ideas into investment opportunities and sustainable development gains, thereby enhancing its global competitiveness and consolidating its presence as an attractive investment center for entrepreneurs and talented individuals from around the world.”

She added: “The flexibility of legislation and regulations, the advanced infrastructure, and the business environment that supports innovation have contributed to enhancing investors’ confidence in Dubai’s ability to provide a renewed economic and cultural system capable of keeping pace with and anticipating global transformations, and opening new paths for investment and growth.”