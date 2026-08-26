Arab League condemns Israel’s actions against UNRWA

CAIRO: The Arab League’s Secretariat-General on Wednesday condemned Israeli violations involving the destruction of UNRWA buildings in Kafr Aqab in occupied East Jerusalem, calling it a direct attack on a UN agency that plays a fundamental role for Palestinian refugees.

In a statement marking the first anniversary of an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis that killed five Palestinian journalists, the bloc said targeting UNRWA facilities contravened the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligation to respect the work of the UN and its agencies and to facilitate their functions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“The continuation of Israeli violations a year after this tragic incident reflects the persistence of policies and practices that endanger civilians and media workers,” the statement said, stressing “the necessity of protecting journalists and ensuring accountability for the violations committed against them.”

The Secretariat-General said that Israeli violations in Palestine were exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and disregarding international law, reflecting the persistence of Israel’s policies and practices.

The Arab League added that continued restrictions on aid access to Gaza were worsening living conditions, particularly for children, citing recent UNICEF data that underscored the urgent need to ensure a sufficient and sustained flow of humanitarian assistance.

On Tuesday, Israeli security forces seized and closed the Kalandia Training Center, a UNRWA-run college and the agency’s last remaining facility operating in occupied East Jerusalem.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the unlawful entry by Israeli forces, noting that UNRWA had supported Palestinian refugees for more than 75 years through education, healthcare, food aid and emergency relief.

His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said that under international law, all UN premises “are inviolable and immune from any form of interference.”

Ambassador Ezzat Saad, chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, told Arab News that Israeli actions against UNRWA should be seen as attempts to “liquidate the Palestinian issue.”

He accused the international community of applying double standards by not imposing sanctions on Israel as it does against other countries.

“The destruction of UNRWA facilities is a recurring scenario from the occupying state,” Saad said.

Former Egyptian diplomat and Assistant Foreign Minister Hussein Haridi told Arab News that what was happening was part of an Israeli plan to resolve the Palestinian issue by displacing Palestinians from their land.

“Israel commits acts of international terrorism against refugees; it does not respect human rights, international law, or the United Nations,” Haridi said, calling for a stronger international stance against ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories.

Last week, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy condemned Israel’s move to advance the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning that it would divide Palestinian territory and further isolate East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings.