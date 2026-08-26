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French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows

French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows
French left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI) founder and presidential election candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon (L) arrives to deliver a speech in Chateauneuf-sur-Isere, southeastern France, Aug. 23, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 26 August 2026 22:25
Reuters
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French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows

French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows
  • Melenchon has already run three times for president ​in 2012, 2017 ​and 2022 but has never managed to reach the second round
Updated 26 August 2026 22:25
Reuters
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PARIS: French ‌far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is seen as the possible rival to far-right candidate Marine ​Le Pen in next year’s presidential run-off, a second poll showed this week, stressing the electorate’s growing polarization as Emmanuel Macron’s era ends.
Melenchon, the leader of far-left France Unbowed (LFI), would end ‌up second ‌in the ​first ‌round ⁠of the ​presidential election ⁠scheduled in April 2027, qualifying for a second round, in three out of seven scenarios tested by the IFOP pollster on August 24 and 25.
He was ⁠seen winning between 16 percent ‌and 19 percent ‌in the first round, while ​Le Pen would ‌get 33 percent to 35 percent of ‌votes. Le Pen would win 67 percent of the votes against Melenchon in the run-off.
In four scenarios tested ‌by IFOP, center-right candidates and former ministers of Macron would ⁠end ⁠the first round ahead of Melenchon.
The IFOP poll follows another one by rival pollster Toluna Harris Interactive released on Monday that also showed Melenchon as a likely contestant in a potential presidential runoff.
Melenchon has already run three times for president ​in 2012, 2017 ​and 2022 but has never managed to reach the second round.

Topics: #france Jean-Luc Melenchon

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