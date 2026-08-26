PARIS: French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is seen as the possible rival to far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in next year’s presidential run-off, a second poll showed this week, stressing the electorate’s growing polarization as Emmanuel Macron’s era ends.
Melenchon, the leader of far-left France Unbowed (LFI), would end up second in the first round of the presidential election scheduled in April 2027, qualifying for a second round, in three out of seven scenarios tested by the IFOP pollster on August 24 and 25.
He was seen winning between 16 percent and 19 percent in the first round, while Le Pen would get 33 percent to 35 percent of votes. Le Pen would win 67 percent of the votes against Melenchon in the run-off.
In four scenarios tested by IFOP, center-right candidates and former ministers of Macron would end the first round ahead of Melenchon.
The IFOP poll follows another one by rival pollster Toluna Harris Interactive released on Monday that also showed Melenchon as a likely contestant in a potential presidential runoff.
Melenchon has already run three times for president in 2012, 2017 and 2022 but has never managed to reach the second round.
French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows
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French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows
- Melenchon has already run three times for president in 2012, 2017 and 2022 but has never managed to reach the second round
PARIS: French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is seen as the possible rival to far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in next year’s presidential run-off, a second poll showed this week, stressing the electorate’s growing polarization as Emmanuel Macron’s era ends.