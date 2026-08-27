You are here

  • Home
  • Another former Malaysia prime minister faces criminal charges after leaving office

Another former Malaysia prime minister faces criminal charges after leaving office

Another former Malaysia prime minister faces criminal charges after leaving office
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob gestures as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur court complex in Malaysia. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g92va

Updated 27 August 2026 07:11
AP
Follow

Another former Malaysia prime minister faces criminal charges after leaving office

Another former Malaysia prime minister faces criminal charges after leaving office
  • The former PM has been questioned multiple times by anti-graft officials for possible misconduct involving millions of dollars spent on government publicity during his tenure
Updated 27 August 2026 07:11
AP
Follow

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was charged Thursday with failing to declare his assets, making him the nation’s third leader to face criminal charges after leaving office.
Ismail, 66, pleaded not guilty to a charge under the anti-graft law that alleged he failed to provide a complete declaration of assets following a notice from the anti-corruption agency in January 2025. The charge sheet lists large amounts of cash in Malaysian and foreign currencies, as well as gold and silver.
If convicted, Ismail faces up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 ringgit ($24,810).
Ismail, the country’s ninth leader, unexpectedly became prime minister without a general election after emerging as a consensus figure during a turbulent political period. He was the shortest-serving leader, leading for only 15 months from August 2021 to November 2022.
After leaving office, Ismail has been questioned multiple times by anti-graft officials for possible misconduct involving millions of dollars spent on government publicity during his tenure. The anti-graft agency has also seized gold bars and some $40 million in cash from properties linked to him.
His indictment followed that of his two predecessors.
Former Prime Minister Najib Razak is serving a reduced six-year prison sentence after his conviction in a case tied to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund. He was sentenced last year to a further 15 years’ imprisonment in his second and biggest graft trial linked to 1MDB, and still faces other proceedings.
Muhyiddin Yassin, who was the eight prime minister, is currently on trial over corruption and money-laundering charge.

Topics: Malaysia

Related

Special Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore commit to keeping Malacca Strait open in wake of Hormuz blockades
World

Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore commit to keeping Malacca Strait open in wake of Hormuz blockades

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to boost intelligence sharing against militants, drug traffickers
Pakistan

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to boost intelligence sharing against militants, drug traffickers

Latest updates

China deploys record number of ships around Taiwan as pressure grows

China deploys record number of ships around Taiwan as pressure grows

Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens

Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens

Trump says ‘time to teach Canada’ a lesson as trade war deepens

Trump says ‘time to teach Canada’ a lesson as trade war deepens

President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus

President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus

World’s soils deteriorating while solutions go unused: UN

World’s soils deteriorating while solutions go unused: UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.