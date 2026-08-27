Israel is considering expelling British, and possibly other European officials, from the US-led coordination center for post-war Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The Israeli government in recent weeks has discussed removing the UK from the International Gaza Support Center, the multinational headquarters established to monitor the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.
Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports
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Updated 27 August 2026 07:28
Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports
Israel is considering expelling British, and possibly other European officials, from the US-led coordination center for post-war Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.