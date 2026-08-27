Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports

Israel is considering expelling ​British, and possibly other European officials, from the US-led coordination center for ‌post-war Gaza, ‌the ​Financial ‌Times reported ⁠on ​Thursday.

The Israeli ⁠government in recent weeks has discussed removing the UK ⁠from the ‌International ‌Gaza ​Support ‌Center, the multinational ‌headquarters established to monitor the US-brokered ceasefire between ‌Israel and Hamas, the newspaper said, ⁠citing ⁠people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.