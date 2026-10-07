MAKKAH: Umm Al-Qura University has registered a new patent with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, related to the invention of a technology to extract nano-iron oxide compound from steelmaking slag, in a step that promotes the use of industrial waste in the production of advanced materials that serve the petrochemical, water treatment and mining sectors, in addition to universities and research centers.

The innovation came as a result of the work of a research team from the College of Science, including Dr. Saleh Al-Luqmani, Abdulrahman Al-Bishri, Fayez Al-Fayez, and Musaed Hakami, who developed a sustainable methodology based on an environmentally friendly physical-mechanical protocol to extract a multi-phase nanocomposite with qualitative properties.

The invention aims to improve the efficiency of steel slag recycling, reduce industrial emissions, and lower chemical processing costs, thereby supporting industries' move towards more sustainable and resource-efficient solutions.