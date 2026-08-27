You are here

  • Home
  • Arab stock trading volume jumps 29% in July as value falls: AMF report 

Arab stock trading volume jumps 29% in July as value falls: AMF report 

Arab stock trading volume jumps 29% in July as value falls: AMF report 
Trading volume climbed 28.82 percent to 261.86 billion shares in July from 203.27 billion in June, according to the Arab Monetary Fund. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/8725c

Updated 27 August 2026 13:36
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Arab stock trading volume jumps 29% in July as value falls: AMF report 

Arab stock trading volume jumps 29% in July as value falls: AMF report 
Updated 27 August 2026 13:36
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Trading activity across Arab stock markets surged in July, with the number of shares changing hands rising almost 29 percent from the previous month even as the value of transactions declined. 

Trading volume climbed 28.82 percent to 261.86 billion shares in July from 203.27 billion in June, according to the Arab Monetary Fund’s monthly bulletin on Arab capital markets.  

The increase was led by the Iraq Stock Exchange, where shares traded jumped 54.88 percent to 166.66 billion, accounting for almost two-thirds of total Arab-market volume. Egypt followed, with trading volume rising 13.12 percent to about 69.26 billion shares.  

The surge in volume came despite a 16.82 percent decline in trading value to $90.24 billion from $108.48 billion in June, a drop of about $18.25 billion. The AMF said much of the decline was concentrated in the Egyptian and Saudi markets, along with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. 

The AMF report attributed the divergence to a mismatch between activity and value, noting the increase “came despite a decline in trading volumes in eight markets against a rise in seven other markets,” with much of the added volume concentrated in Iraq’s stock exchange and the Egyptian bourse. 

Egypt leads gains 

The divergence in trading activity came against a mixed performance in regional equities. The AMF’s composite index for Arab financial markets fell 0.19 percent in July, with seven exchanges gaining and seven declining.

Egypt’s EGX30 was the region’s best-performing major index, gaining 5.85 percent during the month. Amman’s ASE100 rose 3.64 percent, while Iraq’s ISX60 and the Damascus Securities Exchange gained 2.13 percent and 1.82 percent, respectively. 

Abu Dhabi’s FADGI advanced 1.13 percent, while Tunisia’s TUNINDEX and Kuwait’s index gained 0.88 percent and 0.58 percent.  

Bahrain recorded the biggest decline, falling 4.22 percent, followed by Qatar at 3.13 percent, Muscat at 3.07 percent and Dubai at 2.68 percent. Casablanca, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul and Palestine’s Al-Quds index fell 2.05 percent, 1.95 percent and 1.01 percent, respectively. 

Market value holds steady 

Despite the uneven index performance, the combined market capitalization of Arab exchanges was broadly stable, rising 0.06 percent to about $4.31 trillion. The increase amounted to roughly $2.38 billion, with nine markets recording higher valuations and six posting declines.  

Egypt’s market capitalization rose 7 percent during the month, the strongest increase among the region’s exchanges, followed by Iraq at 3.64 percent and Amman at 2.43 percent. Saudi Arabia, despite a relatively small increase in market capitalization, made a significant contribution to the regional total because of the size of its market. 

Topics: AMF shares trading

Related

Gulf stocks muted as oil declines, Pakistan-mediated Iran talks in focus
Pakistan

Gulf stocks muted as oil declines, Pakistan-mediated Iran talks in focus

Closing Bell: Saudi stocks edge higher as Tadawul closes at 10,845
Business & Economy

Closing Bell: Saudi stocks edge higher as Tadawul closes at 10,845

Latest updates

Russia attacks Kyiv with drones, wounds a dozen across Ukraine

Russia attacks Kyiv with drones, wounds a dozen across Ukraine

Israeli settler acquitted after assaulting French nun in Jerusalem

Israeli settler acquitted after assaulting French nun in Jerusalem

Driven by faith, activists stand up to fellow Jews to protect Palestinians

Driven by faith, activists stand up to fellow Jews to protect Palestinians

Saudi fintech lending to industrial projects jumps 130% in H1

Saudi fintech lending to industrial projects jumps 130% in H1

REVIEW: ‘Lion’ — captivating tale of a young lion’s life with distracting Disneyfication

REVIEW: ‘Lion’ — captivating tale of a young lion’s life with distracting Disneyfication

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.