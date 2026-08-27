Iran, Qatar top diplomats hold talks in Tehran: Iran state TV

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Thursday, Iranian state television said, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz on the agenda.

Iranian state television reported that Araghchi’s meeting with Al-Thani, who is also prime minister, took place in Tehran.

Qatar’s foreign ministry had earlier said the visit would address “ways to de-escalate tensions” in the region and “freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”