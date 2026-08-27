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Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south

Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south
Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict on March 2 by attacking Israel in support of its backer Iran, triggering massive Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanese authorities say have killed more than 4,300 people. (File/AFP)
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Updated 27 August 2026 17:36
AFP
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south

Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south
  • Lebanon reported a series of Israeli airstrikes including on the town of Arab Salim
Updated 27 August 2026 17:36
AFP
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BEIRUT: Lebanon said Israeli airstrikes on the country’s south on Thursday killed a woman, as Israel’s military said it struck Hezbollah targets after the Iran-backed group attacked its soldiers in the south overnight.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported a series of Israeli airstrikes including on the town of Arab Salim, where it said a woman who “had been married for 48 hours” was killed, with other people wounded.
Israel’s military said in a statement that it struck “Hezbollah infrastructure” in south Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities.
It said the strikes came “in response” to Hezbollah activity overnight when the Iran-backed militants “launched two explosive drones” toward Israeli soldiers operating in the Ali Al-Taher ridge, without causing casualties.
Israel has increased its attacks on south Lebanon in recent days, particularly in the Nabatieh area where the strategic Ali Al-Taher ridge is located.
Israel has previously said Hezbollah fighters are holed up in “underground terror infrastructure” there.
On August 15, Lebanon said Israeli strikes killed 11 people including several children, as Israel’s military said it launched raids in retaliation for a Hezbollah attack and that it killed two of the group’s commanders.
Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict on March 2 by attacking Israel in support of its backer Iran, triggering massive Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanese authorities say have killed more than 4,300 people.
Israeli forces are operating inside a self-declared “security zone,” which runs around 10 kilometers (six miles) deep inside Lebanese territory along the border.
Violence has dropped since a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on the broader conflict in June and a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon later that month.
But Lebanon still reports Israeli strikes, artillery shelling and broad demolitions of civilian buildings in southern villages and towns.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

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