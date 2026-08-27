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Israeli strikes kill three people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes kill three people in Gaza, medics say
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli military strike that, according to health authorities, killed at least one person in Gaza City. (AP)
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Updated 27 August 2026 17:59
Reuters
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Israeli strikes kill three people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes kill three people in Gaza, medics say
  • sraeli airstrike killed one person near Qarara town in southern Gaza, and another killed a man at a house in the Beach ‌refugee camp ‌in Gaza ​City
  • Another ‌airstrike ⁠on ​Gaza City ⁠later on Thursday hit a motorist, killing one person
Updated 27 August 2026 17:59
Reuters
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CAIRO: Israeli ‌strikes killed at least three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on ​Thursday, health officials said.
Medics said an Israeli airstrike killed one person near Qarara town in southern Gaza, and another killed a man at a house in the Beach ‌refugee camp ‌in Gaza ​City.
Another ‌airstrike ⁠on ​Gaza City ⁠later on Thursday hit a motorist, killing one person, they said.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on any of the incidents.
An October 2025 ⁠US-backed ceasefire halted major ‌fighting in the ‌shattered territory, but it ​failed to ‌end strikes by the Israeli military, ‌which it said aimed to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.
Hamas accuses Israel of ‌violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader ⁠plan ⁠by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.
More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while ​the Israeli ​military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Topics: War on Gaza

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