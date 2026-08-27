You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwaiti tanker hit in latest Hormuz shipping attack - UK maritime monitor
War in Iran
War in Iran

Kuwaiti tanker hit in latest Hormuz shipping attack - UK maritime monitor

Kuwaiti tanker hit in latest Hormuz shipping attack - UK maritime monitor
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz seen from Bandar Abbas in Iran on Thursday. (Via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/grg79

Updated 27 August 2026 23:38
Arab News
Follow

Kuwaiti tanker hit in latest Hormuz shipping attack - UK maritime monitor

Kuwaiti tanker hit in latest Hormuz shipping attack - UK maritime monitor
  • UKMTO: Al-Salam II hit by projectile above waterline Tuesday, causing fire
  • Attack comes day after Greek tanker struck off Oman coast
Updated 27 August 2026 23:38
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: A ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz this week is a Kuwaiti oil tanker, a British maritime monitor said on Thursday.

Al-Salam II was heading east through the waterway on Tuesday evening when it was hit by a projectile above the waterline, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported.
The attack caused a “small hole and a small fire,” which the crew extinguished. There were no injuries or reports of leaked oil.
The ship was the latest oil tanker to be attacked in the strait amid the conflict between the US and Iran.

Tehran has been blamed for most of the strikes, including several that have hit oil tankers from Arab Gulf countries.
After the war started on Feb. 28, Iran moved to blockade the key waterway, which serves as a major global conduit for energy exports.
The US has also set up a blockade on the eastern side of Hormuz to stop ships reaching Iranian ports.
The attack on Tuesday came a day after the Greek-owned tanker Metro Venetian was hit in the strait off the coast of Oman.
Other tankers attacked in the waterway this month have included two owned by UAE oil company ADNOC.
Several crew members were injured when another Kuwaiti tanker was hit last month, causing a large fire. Kuwait summoned the Iranian ambassador in protest.
The latest attack comes as figures show shipping traffic remains at a trickle through the strait compared to pre-war levels, Reuters reported.
Ten visible vessels transited Hormuz on Wednesday, up slightly from eight on Tuesday, data from Kpler showed. This was below a 10-day moving average of about 15 vessels.
Iran and Oman, which sit either side of the strait, have been negotiating an agreement on managing the waterway.
Meanwhile, negotiations between the US and Iran to end the conflict have fallen flat, with the two countries deadlocked over reopening Hormuz.

Topics: War in Iran Strait of Hormuz oil tanker Kuwait

Related

Iran says Oman deal would share Hormuz revenues, bar military vessels
Middle East

Iran says Oman deal would share Hormuz revenues, bar military vessels

Iran says Hormuz still closed despite transit corridor talks
Middle East

Iran says Hormuz still closed despite transit corridor talks

Latest updates

Trump says Putin won’t attack NATO territory

Trump says Putin won’t attack NATO territory

UK PM Burnham rules out Irish unity vote, drawing Sinn Fein rebuke

UK PM Burnham rules out Irish unity vote, drawing Sinn Fein rebuke

Saudi artists weigh AI’s role in music

Saudi artists weigh AI’s role in music

Why one million Afghan children face life-threatening malnutrition

Why one million Afghan children face life-threatening malnutrition

Higher oil costs could cut aid to 1.5m children, Save the Children warns

Higher oil costs could cut aid to 1.5m children, Save the Children warns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.