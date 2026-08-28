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US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months

US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months
People visit the Minab school, which was damaged in a strike on February 28, in Minab, Iran, August 27, 2026. (WANA)
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Updated 28 August 2026 17:20
Reuters
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US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months

US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months
  • New US sanctions against Iran target one individual and on entity
  • Announcement follows threats earlier this week by Treasury ‌Secretary ⁠Scott ​Bessent
Updated 28 August 2026 17:20
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: The United States ​issued more Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity and one ‌individual on Friday ‌after ​Treasury ‌Secretary ⁠Scott ​Bessent earlier ⁠this week threatened further action amid the ⁠ongoing war.
The ‌sanctions ‌target ​one ‌entity based ‌in Hong Kong and one person linked ‌to Iran’s Bank Melli, a ⁠notice ⁠posted on the Department of Treasury’s website showed.

Topics: War in Iran US sanctions

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