WASHINGTON: The United States issued more Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity and one individual on Friday after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this week threatened further action amid the ongoing war.
The sanctions target one entity based in Hong Kong and one person linked to Iran’s Bank Melli, a notice posted on the Department of Treasury’s website showed.
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months
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Updated 28 August 2026 17:20
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months
- New US sanctions against Iran target one individual and on entity
- Announcement follows threats earlier this week by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
WASHINGTON: The United States issued more Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity and one individual on Friday after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this week threatened further action amid the ongoing war.