US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months

WASHINGTON: The United States ​issued more Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity and one ‌individual on Friday ‌after ​Treasury ‌Secretary ⁠Scott ​Bessent earlier ⁠this week threatened further action amid the ⁠ongoing war.

The ‌sanctions ‌target ​one ‌entity based ‌in Hong Kong and one person linked ‌to Iran’s Bank Melli, a ⁠notice ⁠posted on the Department of Treasury’s website showed.