‘Al Amir’ filming wrapped ahead of 2027 Shahid premiere

DUBAI: Hollywood director Stephen Hopkins has wrapped filming on the star-studded Arabic-language action thriller “Al Amir,” which brings together Egyptian actor Ahmed Ezz with an international cast from Turkiye, Spain and the UK.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on Shahid in 2027.

The production, which was filmed in Riyadh and Cairo, features Spanish actor Pedro Alonso, best known for portraying Berlin in the global Netflix phenomenon “Money Heist” and the British “Peaky Blinders” actor Paul Anderson.

Turkish actresses Tuba Buyukustun and Meryem Uzerli were also part of the cast.

Ezz is joined by his fellow Egyptian stars Amina Khalil, Khaled El-Sawy, Samy El-Sheikh and Yasmina El-Abd.

The series is sponsored by the General Entertainment Authority and produced by Sela Studios and MBC Shahid.

GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh announced the completion of filming on Friday, thanking Ezz and the series’ cast and crew, as well as Hopkins.

In an Instagram post, Alalshikh said he expected “Al Amir” to be a distinctive production that would “leave a lasting mark on the history of Arab content.”

The six-part series follows an Egyptian intelligence officer who infiltrates an international terrorist network by assuming the identity of one of the world’s most wanted fugitives.

When his undercover mission unravels, he is forced into a race against time to prevent an imminent attack while navigating betrayals and competing interests.

Filming began in April and took place at Al-Hisn Big Time Studios in Riyadh and at several locations in Cairo.

Hopkins is known for directing projects including the hit television series “24” and the 1990 action film “Predator 2.”

Based on an original idea by Alalshikh, the series was written by Egyptian screenwriter Salah El-Jheiny.

The series, which combines action and suspense with a human story centered on family relationships, will be released with English subtitles.