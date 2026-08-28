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British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE
British far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos poses after his arrest by federal immigration agents at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana on Thursday. (Department of Homeland Security/via Reuters)
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Updated 28 August 2026 23:57
Reuters
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British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE
  • Yiannopoulos has called for the summary deportation of anyone failing to prove legal US residency
Updated 28 August 2026 23:57
Reuters
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British ‌far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has called for ​supermarket ICE checkpoints and summary deportation of anyone failing to prove legal US residency, has been detained by US Immigration ‌and Customs Enforcement, ‌agency ​records ‌showed ⁠on ​Friday.
ICE’s parent agency, ⁠the US Department of Homeland Security, said Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested on Thursday at the Louis Armstrong ⁠New Orleans International ‌Airport ‌and is subject to ​a ‌final order of removal.
According ‌to DHS, Yiannopoulos legally entered the US in May 2019 through New ‌York City but “chose to overstay his welcome in ⁠violation ⁠of our nation’s laws.”
Yiannopoulos was not immediately available for comment and it was not known whether he has obtained legal representation.

Topics: Milo Yiannopoulos ice Department of Homeland Security

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