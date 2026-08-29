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War in Iran
War in Iran

Iran government says diplomacy and defense inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions

Iran government says diplomacy and defense inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian attending a press conference in the capital Tehran, Iran. (AFP)
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Updated 29 August 2026 08:52
Reuters
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Iran government says diplomacy and defense inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions

Iran government says diplomacy and defense inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions
Updated 29 August 2026 08:52
Reuters
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‌The Iranian government pledged ​on Sunday to stand firm against US sanctions and what it ‌called US-Israeli “conspiracies,” ‌saying ​diplomacy ‌and ⁠defense ​were “complementary, coordinated ⁠and inseparable” tools for protecting the country’s national interests, ⁠security and territorial ‌integrity.
In ‌a ​statement ‌carried by ‌state media, the government said it would pursue ‌both tracks simultaneously and focus ⁠on ⁠curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting domestic production and gradually reducing dependence on the dollar.

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