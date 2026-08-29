Iran government says diplomacy and defense inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions

‌The Iranian government pledged ​on Sunday to stand firm against US sanctions and what it ‌called US-Israeli “conspiracies,” ‌saying ​diplomacy ‌and ⁠defense ​were “complementary, coordinated ⁠and inseparable” tools for protecting the country’s national interests, ⁠security and territorial ‌integrity.

In ‌a ​statement ‌carried by ‌state media, the government said it would pursue ‌both tracks simultaneously and focus ⁠on ⁠curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting domestic production and gradually reducing dependence on the dollar.