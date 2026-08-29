The Iranian government pledged on Sunday to stand firm against US sanctions and what it called US-Israeli “conspiracies,” saying diplomacy and defense were “complementary, coordinated and inseparable” tools for protecting the country’s national interests, security and territorial integrity.
In a statement carried by state media, the government said it would pursue both tracks simultaneously and focus on curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting domestic production and gradually reducing dependence on the dollar.
Iran government says diplomacy and defense inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions
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Updated 29 August 2026 08:52
Iran government says diplomacy and defense inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions
The Iranian government pledged on Sunday to stand firm against US sanctions and what it called US-Israeli “conspiracies,” saying diplomacy and defense were “complementary, coordinated and inseparable” tools for protecting the country’s national interests, security and territorial integrity.