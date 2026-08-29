Aseer Dent Conference honors Dr. Mansour Assery for four decades of service

RIYADH: Dr. Mansour Assery, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent figures in dentistry, was honored during the Aseer Dent Conference at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center in Khamis Mushait on Thursday.

The event, which brings together dentists, specialists, and industry experts, highlighted Assery’s four-decade career in a documentary titled “Thank You for Your Giving.”

The film traces his journey after graduating from King Saud University in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery, through his early military service as a first lieutenant, his advanced training at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry from 1986 to 1988 — where he earned his certificate in prosthodontics, and his 2018 appointment as vice president for Graduate Studies at Riyadh Elm University.

It also highlights Assery’s foundational role in advancing health education in Saudi Arabia, including co-founding the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties’ first dental board. He is also a founding member of the Saudi Board in Prosthodontics, a body he chaired for two terms.

In recognition of his impact on training future specialists, an annual award bearing his name was established in 2015 to honor the Kingdom’s top prosthodontics residents. Assery’s achievements also extend internationally, marked by the University of Rochester in New York naming a hospital clinic in his honor.

Over the course of his career, he has authored more than 80 published medical research papers.

The three-day conference hosted a series of lectures and sessions designed for experts to exchange insights, explore modern clinical applications, and address key challenges facing practitioners today, according to a press release.